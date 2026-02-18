Swimmer's Daily

Dubuque City Council Approves $50,000 Pool Study Amid Aquatic Facility Expansion Plans | KCRG

The Dubuque City Council agreed Monday night to spend $50,000 to study its pools as the city takes a step toward expanding or building a new outdoor aquatic facility.

