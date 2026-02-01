Swimmer's Daily

Volcanic Debris Closes Pahoa Aquatic Center Until Further Notice | Hawaii News Now

by

rokur
in ,

The facility has been closed since Saturday, Jan. 24, due to Episode 41 of Kilauea’s ongoing eruption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.