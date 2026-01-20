Eva Okaro on NCAA Swimming, Texas Culture & Breaking Records as a Freshman | Social Kick

Swimmer's Daily

British Olympian Eva Okaro joins Social Kick for Episode 281 to break down her rapid rise in NCAA swimming, her transition from Team GB to the University of Texas, and why her freshman season in Austin has already produced school records and eye-opening performances.

