Nico Antic Facing ‘Worst Possible Outcome’ After Shark Attack at Vaucluse | 7NEWS

The youngest victim of Sydney’s horror string of shark attacks suffered injuries so catastrophic, a family friend says his parents are bracing for the worst possible outcome.

Nico Antic was mauled by a bull shark off Vaucluse, the first of four attacks in a shocking 48 hours that’s left Sydneysiders wary of the water.

