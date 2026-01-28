Swimmer's Daily

Why Mark Is Swimming the Length of Chesil Beach for Weldmar | Weldmar Hospicecare

by

rokur
in ,

Mark Greensit is swimming the 18 mile length of Chesil Beach to raise funds for Weldmar Hospicecare, in memory of his Dad who was cared for by the charity.

