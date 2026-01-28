Swimmer's Daily

Good to Swim: Roma Rights in Romania | Minority Rights Group

by

rokur
in , ,

The project empowers Roma children through swimming, building self-esteem and promoting community integration. Advanced swimmers will assist younger children and will learn how to handle bullying. The project also includes the activity “Photovoice”, where children use cameras to document their experiences, with the best photos showcased in an exhibition and sent to decision-makers to raise awareness about housing conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.