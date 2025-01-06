6 Surprising Signs Your Freestyle Catch Is Slowing You Down | Siska Training Systems

Swimmer's Daily

In this eye-opening video, Lukas explores 6 surprising signs that your freestyle catch may be holding you back in the water! From common technique pitfalls to overlooked body mechanics, discover how subtle changes can make a significant impact on your speed and efficiency. Join us for expert tips and actionable advice to refine your stroke and unleash your full potential in freestyle swimming!

