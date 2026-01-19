I Analyzed 1,000 Swim Techniques – Here’s What Actually Makes You Faster | Tri Coaching Finland

Most swimmers don’t struggle because they lack fitness.

They struggle because their technique creates silent speed leaks — mistakes that slow them down without them even realizing it.

In this video, I break down three real swimmers and show you exactly where speed disappears in their stroke — and more importantly, why it happens.

These aren’t beginner mistakes.

They’re compensation patterns I see all the time in athletes who train consistently, work hard, and still feel like swimming is harder than it should be.