Most swimmers don’t struggle because they lack fitness.
They struggle because their technique creates silent speed leaks — mistakes that slow them down without them even realizing it.
In this video, I break down three real swimmers and show you exactly where speed disappears in their stroke — and more importantly, why it happens.
These aren’t beginner mistakes.
They’re compensation patterns I see all the time in athletes who train consistently, work hard, and still feel like swimming is harder than it should be.
I Analyzed 1,000 Swim Techniques – Here’s What Actually Makes You Faster | Tri Coaching Finland
