Surfer Hospitalized After Fourth Shark Attack In NSW In 48 Hours | 10 News

There’s been another shark attack off the New South Wales Coast, the state’s fourth in less than 48 hours.

A surfer camping at Point Plomer on the mid-north coast was bitten this morning by what’s believed to have been a bull shark and was taken to hospital by a bystander.

