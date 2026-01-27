Swimmer's Daily

Pool Poisoning at Hotel in Canmore, Alberta

by

rokur
in , ,

It was supposed to be a fun weekend away in Canmore for some young hockey players and their parents. Then, they fell ill at a hotel pool.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.