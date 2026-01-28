“Mass Casualty Incident” Declared After Dozens of Children Fall Ill at Alberta Swimming Pool | Global News

About a dozen Alberta children were rushed to hospital on Sunday, after many of them suddenly fell ill following a swim at a hotel pool in the town of Canmore, Alta., located about 100 km west of Calgary. Many of them were visiting the mountain town to take part in a weekend minor hockey tournament.

A spokesperson for Emergency Health Services says paramedics, including multiple ambulances, responded to the Canmore Inn and Suites at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, prompting health officials to declare a “mass casualty incident.”

The town of Canmore said when emergency crews arrived, there were approximately 30 children in the pool area of the hotel who were experiencing symptoms of illness, such as vomiting.

The mass casualty incident was cancelled, but 10 children were sent to the hospital in Canmore for further treatment, while one was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.