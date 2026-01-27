Swimmer's Daily

Chicago’s ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Continues Jumping Into Lake Michigan Every Day Despite Extreme Cold | ABC 7

rokur
Chicago man Dan O’Connor is continuing to jump into Lake Michigan every day, despite an extreme cold warning across the area.

See ABC 7 Chicago

