Butterfly Swimming Body Position Exercise | Back Extension Hold | U.S. Masters Swimming

Your back muscles must be conditioned to repeatedly lift your upper body for you to continue to breathe well and recover your arms while maintaining a proper body position. Back extension hold develops endurance in these muscles.

