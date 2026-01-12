Swimmer's Daily

Michael Phelps’ Only Swimming World Championship Gold | World Aquatics

Michael Phelps built his legend across Olympic and long course swimming — but this race stands alone.
Relive the only Short Course World Championship gold medal of the most decorated swimmer in history, a rare and often overlooked chapter in an unparalleled career.

