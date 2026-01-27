Kiambu Aquatics Gala Attracts 600 Juniors, Selects Level II Swimmers | Citizen TV Kenya

Swimmer's Daily

The Kiambu County Aquatics continues to lead the way in junior swimming development with yet another gala, this time with over 600 swimmers from more than 50 clubs competing for two days.

