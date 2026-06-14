Swimmer's Daily

Kiambu Aquatics Association Hosts Minors Swimming Championships in Runda | Citizen TV Kenya

by

rokur
in

The Kiambu Aquatics Association on Saturday hosted its minors swimming championships at Potterhouse School in Runda, bringing together young swimmers aged between three and nine years.

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