The best of Katie Ledecky at the Olympics | Athlete Highlights | Olympics

Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in Olympic history, excelling in freestyle events. She first captured attention at the 2012 London Olympics, winning gold in the 800m freestyle at just 15. In Rio 2016, she secured four golds and a silver, breaking world records in the 400m and 800m freestyle. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, she added two golds, including in the inaugural 1500m freestyle, and two silvers.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ledecky claimed gold in the 800m freestyle for the fourth consecutive Games and set a new Olympic record in the 1500m freestyle, further cementing her legacy as one of swimming’s greatest athletes. She holds world records in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle and is the most decorated female swimmer in World Championships history