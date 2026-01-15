Swimmer's Daily

An Inside Look at Regan Smith’s Meet Day | Day in the Life | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

As we gear up for the first 2026 Pro Swim Series Meet, take a look at what a typical meet day looks like for Regan Smith. From prelims to finals and everything in between, this vlog gives a behind the scenes look at a national level meet from the lens of Regan Smith.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.