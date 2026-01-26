Sydney Bull Shark Attacks – Shark Scientist Opinion | Shark Bytes

Swimmer's Daily

Shark Scientist Kristian Parton breaks down the recent shark attack cluster in Sydney and wider New South Wales In Australia. Kristian looks at the wider factors that may have resulted in this incident, and discusses calls for a state wide shark cull.

