China’s Winter Swimmers Plunge Into Frozen Lake | South China Morning Post

China's Winter Swimmers Plunge Into Frozen Lake

by

rokur
in

A group of winter swimmers in China are dedicated to a daily routine where they strip down to their swimming trunks in sub-zero temperatures before plunging into a frozen lake in the middle of the capital Beijing. The activity may seem extreme to most people, but the swimmers insist it helps relieve minor ailments and improves overall health.

