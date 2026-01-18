Swimmer's Daily

Regan Smith vs. Summer McIntosh in 100M Butterfly | 2026 Pro Swim Series | USA Swimming

rokur
Regan Smith wins Women’s 100M Butterfly at the 2026 USA Swimming Pro Swim Series in Austin. Summer McIntosh and Marie Wattel take second and third.

