Singapore National Swimming Coach Planning Team Renewal Ahead of 2027 SEA Games | CNA

A new generation of young Singapore swimmers will be coming through the ranks by the next SEA Games in 2027. This is the “renewal” vision shared by the sport’s national head coach. While Team Singapore dominated the pool once again at the ongoing Games in Thailand, the imminent retirement of some illustrious veterans will leave big shoes to fill. Alif Amsyar reports.

