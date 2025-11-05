Mandatory Swimming Lessons Will Be Introduced in Kazakhstan’s Schools | The Seven News

Mandatory swimming lessons will be included in the physical education curriculum in Kazakhstani schools. For now, the project will be piloted in two major cities – Astana and Almaty. This was announced today at a government meeting by Dmitry Balandin, Secretary General of the QAZAQ AQUATICS Federation and Olympic champion. The initiative is being implemented following the example of countries with strong sports training, such as the USA, Australia, and Hungary. This will help develop water safety skills in children from an early age, as well as engage them in sports and a healthy lifestyle.
