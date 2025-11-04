Swimmer's Daily

49.93! Kate Douglass Smashes the 100m Freestyle Barrier| Swimming World Cup 2025

History made in Toronto! Kate Douglass delivers a stunning 49.93 in the 100m Freestyle: the first sub-50 performance ever recorded and seals the overall win at the Swimming World Cup 2025.

