Hubert Kos Is a Backstroke Machine | The Swim Scribe

rokur
During the final stop of the 2025 Swimming World Cup Hubert Kos was crowned the overall series winner earning himself a $100,000 pay day. During that same stop he also completed three triple crowns winning all THREE backstroke distances for the third straight stop AND set two new world records.

