World Record Alert! Hubert Kos Clocks 48.16 in the 100m Backstroke | Swimming World Cup 2025

by

rokur
in

Hubert Kos was unstoppable at the final stop of the Swimming World Cup 2025 in Toronto. On the last day of racing, he powered to a new World Record in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 48.16!

