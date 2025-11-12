Swimmer's Daily

Saratoga Swim Team Wins First Section II Title in 23 Years With Undefeated Season | CBS6 Albany

The Saratoga Springs High School Varsity Swim and Dive Team celebrated a historic achievement this past weekend, securing the Section II title for the first time in 23 years after an undefeated regular season. The team triumphed at the sectionals with a score of 434, outpacing second-place Niskayuna High School by 70 points.

