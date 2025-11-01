Swimmer's Daily

Under 2 Minutes! Caspar Corbeau’s 200m Breaststroke World Record | Swimming World Cup 2025

by

rokur
in ,

Caspar Corbeau becomes the first man ever to break the 2-minute barrier in the 200m Breaststroke, clocking 1:59.52 on the final day of the Swimming World Cup 2025 in Toronto!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.