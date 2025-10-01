GNSS That Works While Swimming | u-Blox Swimming Mode

GNSS fails underwater – but u-blox found a way to make it work for swimmers. With u-blox Swimming Mode, swimmers can now enjoy accurate open-water tracking like never before. By capturing satellite signals during each arm stroke, this breakthrough mode delivers reliable data on position, speed, distance, and performance.

Tested with athletes. Built for real conditions. Optimized for every stroke.

Learn more: https://u-blox.com/swimming-mode