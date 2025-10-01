Swimmer's Daily

Long-Distance Swimmer Bitten by Shark off Catalina | KTLA 5

by

rokur
in ,

A man was bitten by a shark during a long-distance channel swim from Catalina Island to the mainland early Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.