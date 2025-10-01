Swimmer's Daily

Swimming World Cup 2025 | The North American Tour | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

The best swimmers on the planet will compete across three epic North American stops:

  • Carmel, USA (10-12 Oct.)
  • Westmont, USA (17-19 Oct.)
  • Toronto, Canada (23-25 Oct.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.