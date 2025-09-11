Indiana Lawmakers Looking Into Updating School Swimming Requirements to Keep Kids Safe | WTHR

Water safety is among the many topics Indiana lawmakers are looking at this summer in study committees and whether kids should be required to learn water safety in school.

Fourth graders from Lawrence Township are already ahead of the curve.

“I just started to learn and figure out how to start swimming back and forth,” said 10-year-old Zane Morris.

He’s one of over 1,100 students in the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township taking part in “Operation Water Safety,” an initiative to teach the district’s fourth graders how to swim and be safe around the water.

