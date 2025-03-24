Florida Lawmakers Push for More Pool Safety to Prevent Accidental Drownings | WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

State lawmakers are pushing for more safety measures when it comes to preventing accidental drowning deaths.

According to state officials, at least 46 children had died as a result of an accidental drowning in Florida by June 2024.

During last year’s legislative session, lawmakers pushed through a law that would provide swim lesson vouchers to families so that more people could learn to swim.

Now, lawmakers are proposing a new bill that would require at least one pool safety measure as specified in the bill for property transferred or purchase on or after Oct. 1, 2025 — regardless of when the pool was installed.

“We know this will prevent accidental drownings at low cost and save lives,” said State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, who is sponsoring the bill in the State Senate.

