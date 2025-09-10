Swimmer's Daily

Faster Than I’ve Ever Been | Race Day | Calvyn Justus

rokur
Team ASP travels from Los Angeles to San Diego to compete in the 2025 Sectional Championships. Calvyn wins gold for the mens 50m Freestyle in a time of 22.4, a new personal best.

