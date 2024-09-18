Crane Beach Closed to Swimming After Great White Shark Sighting | WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Swimmer's Daily

Crane Beach Closed to Swimming After Great White Shark Sighting

rokur
Waters around the popular North Shore beach were closed to swimming on Tuesday after a Great White Shark was spotted in shallow water.

