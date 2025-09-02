Swimmer's Daily

Families Celebrate Labor Day at Folsom Lake With Swimming and Sunshine | ABC10

Families spent Labor Day at Folsom Lake, enjoying swimming, paddling, and picnics as Sacramento’s summer heat lingered. Many came to escape their homes and savor one of the last warm weekends of the season. Some visitors noticed low water levels, but the lake still offered a popular spot for holiday gatherings. Families emphasized safety on the water and roadways while making the most of Labor Day at Folsom Lake.

