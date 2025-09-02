Swimmer's Daily

Hundreds of Swimmers Rescued From Dangerous Rip Currents | NBC News

by

rokur
in ,

Hundreds of swimmers along California’s coast were rescued over Labor Day weekend after they were caught in dangerous rip currents. NBC News’ Dana Griffin has more.

See NBC News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.