Swimmer's Daily

This May Be the Greatest Race in Swimming History | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

Kate Ledecky, Summer McIntosh and Lani Pallister all BATTLED through 8 minutes of racing in the women’s 800 free, it was a RIDICULOUSLY fast race with some world class race strategy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.