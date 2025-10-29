Swimmer's Daily

World Record! Lani Pallister Tops Katie Ledecky’s 800m Freestyle Mark | Swimming World Cup 2025

rokur
Lani Pallister powered through 32 laps to touch in 7:54.00, breaking Katie Ledecky’s World Record in the 800m Freestyle.

