Swimmer's Daily

Maine Lifeguards Warn Against Swimming as Frigid Water and Rip Currents Pose Risks | News Center Maine

by

rokur
in ,

Sunny beach days lure crowds, but Maine’s waters remain perilously cold at 40 degrees, with rip currents posing year-round hazards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.