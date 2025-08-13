Swimmer's Daily

One-On-One With Canadian Olympic Champion Swimmer Summer McIntosh | CP24

by

rokur
in

CP24’s Courtney Heels speaks with Canadian Olympic champion swimmer Summer McIntosh in Toronto.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.