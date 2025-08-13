Swimmer's Daily

Cate Campbell Explains Why Swimming Is in a “Golden Era” | ABC News (Australia)

rokur
Cate Campbell wants Australian sports fans to know that we are in a golden era right now. Kayle McKeown is the “best backstroker the world has ever seen”. Mollie O’Callaghan has as many world titles as Ian Thorpe. Meg Harris is won gold with her eyes, literally, shut. The LA Games can’t come soon enough. Featured: Cate Campbell, Australian swimming great.

