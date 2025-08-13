Swimmer's Daily

Berlin Protesters Challenge the City’s Century-Old ‘No Swimming Rule’ | DW News

by

rokur
in ,

For over a century, swimming in central Berlin’s Spree River has been banned due to hygiene concerns. Now, campaigners from Flussbad Berlin are challenging that rule — not with placards, but with paddles. As urban waterways in cities like Paris and New York open to swimmers, Berliners argue it’s time their city followed suit. With improved water quality and climate change driving the need for urban cooling, could the capital finally lift the ban?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.