‘Protesters’ in Berlin Jump Into the Spree River to Show It’s Clean Enough for Swimming | Los Angeles Times

'Protesters' in Berlin Jump Into the Spree River to Show It's Clean Enough for Swimming

A century after the city of Berlin banned swimming in the Spree River because it was so polluted it could make people sick, there’s a push by swimmers to get back into the water.

Around 200 people jumped into the slow-moving, greenish water Tuesday to show that it’s not only clean enough, but also lots of fun to splash and swim in the Mitte neighborhood along the world-famous Museum Island.

A group calling itself Fluss Bad Berlin, or River Pool Berlin, has been lobbying for years to open the meandering river for swimmers again.

