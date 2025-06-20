A century after the city of Berlin banned swimming in the Spree River because it was so polluted it could make people sick, there’s a push by swimmers to get back into the water.
Around 200 people jumped into the slow-moving, greenish water Tuesday to show that it’s not only clean enough, but also lots of fun to splash and swim in the Mitte neighborhood along the world-famous Museum Island.
A group calling itself Fluss Bad Berlin, or River Pool Berlin, has been lobbying for years to open the meandering river for swimmers again.
Read Los Angeles Times
‘Protesters’ in Berlin Jump Into the Spree River to Show It’s Clean Enough for Swimming | Los Angeles Times
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply