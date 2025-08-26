Becoming a 3x World Champion | Honest Reflections | Matt Richards

What’s life really like after becoming a 3x World Champion? In this video, I take you through my honest thoughts just two weeks after winning my third world title at the World Swimming Championships 2024.

From the travel home to Manchester, to the quiet day after the competition, and a sit-down chat with you about the highs, the lows, and what’s coming next, this video is all about the honest reflections that come with chasing – and achieving – world titles.

As an Olympic and World Champion swimmer, I want to give you an unfiltered look at the realities of competing at the highest level: the pressure, the joy, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.