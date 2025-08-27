Swimmer's Daily

Virginia College Under Fire After Allowing Biological Male on Women’s Swim Team | FOX News

by

rokur
in ,

OutKick founder Clay Travis joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to weigh in on a transgender swimmer at Roanoke College sparking a legal battle and Cracker Barrel’s brand update.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.