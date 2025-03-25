Swimmer's Daily

What I Eat In a Day as a 2X Olympic Champion | Matt Richards

by

rokur
in

Ever wondered what a 2X Olympic Gold Medalist eats to fuel elite-level training? In this video, I take you behind the scenes of everything I eat in a day, from meals to snacks to hydration, and how I fuel my intense swim training.

