American Carnival Cruise Passengers Drown at New Bahamas Resort | NBC News

American Carnival Cruise Passengers Drown at New Bahamas Resort

rokur
Police are investigating the deaths of two American tourists who died in separate incidents at a new resort in the Bahamas on Friday. Investigators are describing both events as drowning incidents. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the latest.

