15-Year-Old Ventura Swimmer Completes 12-Mile Anacapa Island Crossing for Veterans and Firefighters | News Channel 3-12

Nackers, the daughter of a Ventura Fire Captain, began the swim before sunrise and reached the beach after 1 p.m., battling strong currents, big swells and high winds along the way.

