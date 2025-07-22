Swimmer's Daily

‘The Cosby Show’ Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies in Accidental Drowning | WTHR

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo Huxtable in the “The Cosby Show,” has died, according to multiple media outlets. He was 54.

Warner died in an accidental drowning Sunday in Costa Rica, according to the Associated Press. TMZ first reported on the “The Cosby Show” alum’s death.

